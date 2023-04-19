City on Fire premiers on Apple TV+ May 12th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming new eight episode mystery thriller written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. City on Fire premiers on Apple TV+ May 12 and tells the story after a NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this new thriller that will have three episodes released on Friday, May 12, followed by one new episode weekly through June 16, 2023.

City on Fire Apple TV+

“A college student is shot in Central Park on July 4, 2003. The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown reel estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. “

“Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.”

