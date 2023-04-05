Drops of God premiers on Apple TV+ April 21

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new multilingual French-Japanese drama series Drops of God that will premiere on the company’s Apple TV+ streaming service in a few weeks time on April 21, 2023. The eight-episode drama is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha.

Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita as Issei Tomine and offers viewers a “full bodied competition that will keep you guessing with every sip” says Apple. Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60.

Drops of God

“Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away, leaving behind a daughter, Camille, who hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection.”

“But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant oenologist, Issei Tomine, who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger’s will as his “spiritual son.””

Source : Apple





