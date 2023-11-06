ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable hybrid laptop tablet

This week ASUS has introduced its new Chromebook CM30 Detachable is a flexible 2-in-1 hybrid laptop tablet that effortlessly merges the practicality of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet. It features a 10.5-inch high-definition touchscreen, providing a vibrant, immersive visual experience. The screen’s high-resolution and color precision make it perfect for both work and leisure. Plus, the screen supports multitouch, allowing you to engage with the device in a more instinctive and natural manner, whether you’re surfing the internet, editing photos, or gaming.

The screen’s 16:10 aspect ratio provides a larger workspace, facilitating multitasking and managing multiple windows. This feature is especially beneficial for professionals and students who frequently need to work with several applications or documents simultaneously. It enables you to view more content without the need for constant scrolling or window switching, thereby boosting your productivity and efficiency.

Chromebook CM30 Detachable

The Chromebook CM30 is equipped with a quick-release garaged stylus, useful for tasks such as note-taking, sketching, and other creative pursuits. The stylus is two-way, meaning it can be pushed or popped out of its garage for immediate access, making it a convenient tool for those unexpected moments of inspiration. The device also includes front and world-facing cameras, both with a resolution of 5 MP, perfect for video conferencing, photo-taking, and video recording, ensuring you can capture and share moments in high quality.

The CM30 Detachable hybrid laptop tablet offers a 12-hour battery life, ensuring that you can use the device for a full day without needing to recharge. This extended battery life is ideal for those long workdays or study sessions. It also supports WiFi 6 connectivity, providing fast and reliable internet access, making it perfect for streaming, downloading, and online collaboration. For those who need to stay connected on the move, the device also offers optional LTE connectivity, ensuring you can access the internet wherever you are.

The Chromebook has been specifically designed to endure daily use, with military-grade durability that meets US MIL-STD 810H standards. It also offers an optional reinforced protection case, known as the Impact Shield, which provides additional protection against drops and impacts. The device’s case is made from recycled aluminum, making it both durable and eco-friendly, reflecting ASUS’s commitment to sustainability.

Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, supported by 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. This potent combination ensures smooth performance, even when running multiple applications simultaneously. The device also includes built-in virus protection and automatic updates, ensuring that it remains secure and current, providing you with peace of mind.

Hybrid laptop tablet

The device includes a magnetic stand, cover, and optional keyboard, allowing you to easily switch between laptop and tablet modes. The stand and cover are stain-resistant, ensuring that the device remains clean and presentable even with regular use. This feature is particularly useful for those who use their device in various environments, from coffee shops to classrooms.

The CM30 is energy efficient, meeting the ENERGY STAR standards. It also comes in FSC compliant packaging, further emphasizing ASUS’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The device offers access to Google Play, allowing you to download and use a wide range of apps. For businesses and educational institutions, the device also offers optional Chrome Education Upgrade or Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, which provide advanced device management features through the Google Admin console.

The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable is a flexible and durable 2-in-1 device that offers a range of features designed to enhance productivity and creativity. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a creative, this device has something to offer you. Its combination of powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and robust durability make it a reliable companion for work, study, and play.



