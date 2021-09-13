How to stream AAA games to a Chromebook with Amazon

If you would like to know how to stream games to your Chromebook you will be pleased to know that Amazon has made available their Luna game streaming service to users with Chromebooks and Fire tablets. After originally launching the Luna game streaming service from PC and Macs and then rolling it out to iOS and Android phones a few months later, Amazon is now streaming AAA games to Chromebooks. Allowing you to enjoy more than 95 games including Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition, Metro Exodus, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom and more. Prime members play free and monthly packages are available as well as a 30 day free trial.

Stream games to a Chromebook

As you might have already guessed Luna is a cloud gaming service created by Amazon allowing you to play AAA games on phones, tablets and laptops without the need for a powerful PC. Luna allows you to play on to devices at the same time offering 60 frames per second at a resolution of 1080p. You can play with the Luna Controller, Xbox One controller, DualShock 4 controller, Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller, or use a mouse and keyboard.

“With Luna Couch you can play local co-op games with friends, even when you’re apart. Just launch a game, start a Luna Couch session, and share the code with your friends. They don’t need to be Luna subscribers to play. Luna is available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire Tablets, Chromebooks, and web apps from iPhone, iPad, and supported Android phones. With Luna Controller talking directly to the cloud, there is no need for device-specific setup, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next. Luna also supports controllers like Xbox One, Playstation 4, and mouse + keyboard.”

Amazon offers exclusive Luna Game Channels depending on your gaming needs offering unique collections of games and unlimited gameplay on one or more supported devices simultaneously. The Ubisoft+ channel beta on Luna includes a growing library of new and favorite games from Ubisoft available to play from the cloud. Luna supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless connections although Amazon recommend using a 5 GHz connection for the best gaming experience available via Luna.

The Amazon Family Channel package

This game streaming channel offers a curated collection of more than 35 games that are “appropriate, approachable and fun” for the whole family says Amazon. The Amazon Family Channel includes games such as SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, Garfield Kart — Furious Racing, Space Otter Charlie, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers: Battlegrounds and SkateBIRD with new games being added every month. The Family Channel costs $2.99 per month and provides local cooperative play on up to two devices simultaneously in HD resolution.

The Amazon Luna+ Channel package

Offers gamers more than 95 games to play and is the flagship curated channel on offer from Amazon with games such as SMITE, and Capcom’s powered up action-platformer, Mega Man 11, launching today. Customers will find a wide selection of genres as well as favorites like Control, DICE Legacy, DiRT 5, Saints Row the Third Remastered, Yakuza 0, and many more. The Amazon Luna+ Channel is available from $5.99 per month with early access pricing and sometimes a limited time offer and free gameplay trials sometimes made available. You can check out the full list of games available from Amazon here.

