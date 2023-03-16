ASUS has this week introduced its new Chromebook CR11 laptop and tablet systems specifically designed for education applications and featuring a 11.6-inch clamshell design. The convertible design flips from a multitouch tablet to a Chromebook laptop when required. Bothe are equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the laptop screen from knocks and is scratch resistant. Both the ASUS Chromebook CR11 and CR11 Flip have also been tested to US military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability standards providing peace of mind that they will be able to withstand “a good, hard drop every now and then” says ASUS.

The ASUS Chromebook CR11 Flip is equipped with WiFi 6 connectivity, and both models are fitted with I/O ports including dual USB Type-C (USB-C) ports, dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, an audio combo jack and a Kensington Lock slot.

ASUS Chromebook CR11

“The fresh ASUS Chromebook CR11 models are built to military-grade standards to survive the hustle and bustle of everyday life at home, outside and in the classroom, with clever protective features including an all-round rubber bumper, a spill-resistant keyboard and an optional Corning Gorilla Glass display. There’s sufficient battery life to handle a full day’s learning and beyond, plus an easy-to-service modular construction and zero-touch enrolment. In addition to all of this, the convertible ASUS Chromebook CR11 Flip benefits from an optional garaged stylus, a world-facing camera for innovative learning opportunities and maximum flexibility, and a physical webcam shutter for instant privacy.”

For more information on the companies latest Chromebook systems including pricing and availability jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below.

Source : ASUS





