Samsung Galaxy S23 to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone will be made official at a press event next week, now Corning has revealed that the handsets will use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Samsung is holding a press event next Wednesday the 1st of February for its new Galaxy S23 lineup, there will be three models in the range.

“Today’s consumers expect damage-resistant smartphone displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass. “For more than a decade, Gorilla Glass has met the needs of smartphone users, setting the standard for tough cover materials. We are proud to continue our long partnership with Samsung and have our latest innovations play a vital role in Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphones.”

“We’re committed to integrating sustainability throughout our product lifecycle, working with like-minded partners such as Corning to improve performance while reducing our environmental impact,” said Stephanie Choi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “Our next generation of Galaxy flagship smartphones are the first devices to use Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, offering better durability and improved sustainability at the same time.”

We will have more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones when they are made official next week.

Source Corning





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals