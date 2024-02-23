E6 Retro pocket handheld games console at from $30

Gamers with an eye for nostalgia and a tight budget might find the E6 Retro Handheld an interesting pick. This device, with a price tag ranging from $30 to $85, is a nod to the classic games of the past while incorporating some modern touches like LED lighting and a variety of color options. It’s easy to buy one online, which makes it a convenient choice for many.

The heart of the E6 Retro Handheld is its Rockchip 3326 CPU and Mali G31 GPU. Depending on which model you choose, it comes with either 1GB or 2GB of RAM, which affects how well it performs. The 5-inch screen and the design of the interface, which includes a good number of buttons and two USB Type-C ports, are made to give a comfortable gaming experience. The battery is a hefty 5,000 mAh, which means you can play for a long time without needing to recharge, and it supports micro SD cards up to 128GB, so you can really expand your storage.

This device runs on a custom version of the Android operating system and comes with emulators already installed so you can play games from a variety of systems. But, it doesn’t have a touch screen, and you can’t customize the emulators very much, which might be a letdown for gamers who want to tweak their gaming experience.

E6 Retro Handheld games console

When it comes to how well it works, the E6 Retro Handheld can be a bit hit or miss. It can handle games from different platforms, but how well it plays those games can vary. The built-in speakers and the d-pad are decent for sound and control, but if you’re a serious gamer, they might not be up to your standards.

For those who like to tinker with their gadgets, the E6 has some potential. You can add a Raspberry Pi to it, which could make it work better and let you customize it more. This possibility has made it quite popular among those who enjoy modifying their devices.

There’s also some buzz about a new ‘pro’ version of the E6 Retro Handheld that’s supposed to be coming out. It’s expected to have better specs and features for those who don’t mind paying a bit more for improved performance.

Overall, the E6 Retro Handheld is a solid option for casual gamers and those who love retro games but don’t want to spend a lot of money. Even though it’s not the best when it comes to software flexibility and it lacks a touch screen, the chance to upgrade the hardware and the anticipation of a ‘pro’ model make it worth considering. It’s a cost-effective way to enjoy the games you used to love or to dive into new gaming experiences, balancing the price with the fun of playing retro games.



