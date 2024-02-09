Orange Pi Neo Ryzen 7 7840U Linux handheld games console specs

The world of handheld gaming is about to get more exciting with the introduction of the Orange Pi Neo. This new Linux handheld games console is not just another entry in the market; it’s a powerful gaming system that promises to enhance the gaming experience for players everywhere. With its advanced processor and versatile operating system, the Orange Pi Neo is ready to take on the challenge of delivering top-notch gaming and computing performance in a portable form.

At the heart of this device is the AMD Ryzen 77840U processor. This x86-based CPU is known for its exceptional performance, making the Orange Pi Neo a strong contender in the handheld gaming space. The device runs on the Manjaro operating system, which is praised for its user-friendly nature and flexibility. This combination ensures that gamers can enjoy a wide variety of games and applications without any hitches.

The design of the Orange Pi Neo is both stylish and functional. It has a modern look, thanks to its screwless body, and is built to last with 2.5D toughened glass. For those who like to personalize their gaming experience, the device offers customizable buttons, including the innovative LC and RC keys.

When it comes to sound and control, the Orange Pi Neo stands out. It features a dual array microphone and panoramic stereo speakers that create an immersive audio environment. The device also boasts a dual intelligent touchpad, a native mouse simulator, and a built-in gyroscope, making navigation and gameplay feel natural and intuitive. Additionally, the key mapping function allows for easy control over various operations.

Switching from gaming to desktop mode is a breeze with the Manjaro Plasma desktop and GameScope. The Orange Pi Neo is also equipped with an advanced cooling system, which includes dual copper tubes and plates to keep the device cool, even during intense gaming sessions.

Orange Pi Neo Specifications

– AMD Ryzen 77840U processor for robust performance

– Dual trackpads for desktop operating system navigation

– Available in white and black with a screwless design

– 2.5D high-strength toughened glass cover

– Customizable buttons, including LC and RC custom keys

– Dual array microphone and dual stereo panoramic speakers

– Dual intelligent touchpad with native mouse simulator and built-in gyroscope

– Key mapping for keyboard, mouse, and system functions

– Switchable between Manjaro Plasma desktop and GameScope

– Advanced cooling system with dual copper tubes and large copper plates

– Comfortable design with temperatures kept below 45°C at the rear and 38°C at the grip

– Dual 6-axis sensor control and cool lighting around the analog sticks

– Hall linear triggers and Hall sensing joysticks with RGB lighting

– Silent conductive silicone keys for a quieter gaming experience

– 7-inch 120Hz display with a 1920×1200 resolution and up to 500 nits brightness

– RAM options up to 32GB LPDDR5 running in dual-channel mode

– Storage options from 512GB to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, with easy upgradeability

– 50W battery capacity

– Connectivity options including two USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a TF card slot

– Dual 2-watt stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E

– Supports charging up to 65W

The visual experience on the Orange Pi Neo is stunning, thanks to its 7-inch 120Hz display that offers a resolution of 1920×1200 and a brightness of up to 500 nits. The device doesn’t skimp on memory and storage either, with options for up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and between 512GB and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

For those who like to play for extended periods, the Orange Pi Neo is equipped with a 50W battery. It also includes a range of connectivity options, such as two USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a TF card slot. The device is up-to-date with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and even supports 65W fast charging.

The anticipation for the Orange Pi Neo is building, as it promises to bring a new level of performance and customization to Linux-based handheld gaming. While details on pricing and availability are yet to be announced, the buzz around this innovative device is undeniable. Gamers and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly waiting to see how the Orange Pi Neo will make its mark in the portable gaming world.



