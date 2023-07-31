If you’re interested in learning how to use the power of ChatGPT to help quickly create and automate your short form video creation workflow. You might be interested in a new video created by the All About AI YouTube channel that sets out a plan to automate the creation of short form videos for YouTube, TikTok and Meta Reels with the goal of monetising them to create a passive income by just investing one hour per week.

Online content creation has become a lucrative business. However, it can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. This is where automation comes in, and more specifically, the use of AI tools like ChatGPT for short form video creation. This quick guide will provide an overview you on how to use ChatGPT to automate short form video creation, with the aim of creating a passive income source.

The project primary goal in the YouTube video embedded below, is to automate short-form content creation for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The plan is to spend just one hour each week to schedule one video per day for each channel. The target is to create approximately 100 short-form videos in three months. These videos can optionally be posted on Instagram reels and TikTok for additional views, thereby maximizing your reach and potential income.

The monetization plan is to get monetized on YouTube initially, with the potential to add affiliate links or sponsors in the future. The timeline for the project is three months, after which it will be evaluated. The chosen niche for this case study is longevity, health optimization, and exercise, but the beauty of using ChatGPT for short form video creation is that it allows for building a large library of videos and experimenting with different niches.

The process begins with an AI tool called Opus Clip, which is used to select and clip content from existing YouTube videos. The clipped content is then edited in Premiere Pro, where music and effects are added to enhance the viewer’s experience. Another tool in the form of the AI art generator, Midjourney, is used to create images related to the chosen niche. These images are then turned into short video clips using Runway ML, further demonstrating the versatility of using ChatGPT for short form video creation.

“Opus Clip is a generative AI video repurposing tool that turns your long videos into viral short videos. We use the most advanced AI to analyze and pick the gold nuggets from different parts of your video, and seamlessly rearrange them into viral short clips that stand on their own.”

Once the videos are created, they are scheduled for upload on the YouTube channel. This automated process not only saves time but also ensures a consistent flow of content, which is crucial for building and maintaining an audience. The project will also be regularly updated and followed up on the creator’s YouTube channel, providing a real-time case study of using ChatGPT for short form video creation.

Using ChatGPT for short form video creation is a game-changer for content creators. It not only automates the process but also allows for experimentation with different niches, thereby increasing the potential for income. So why not give it a try and see how it can transform your content creation process?



