TikTok gets Passkey for Login

TikTok has announced that it now supports passkeys for login, which gives you a more secure way to log into your account on your iPhone or iPad, you will need to be running iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Passkeys will be rolled out to TikTok users in some regions this month, this will include Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America and it will then be expanded to other regions in the future.

At TikTok, we are always looking to provide innovative ways for our community to secure their accounts and #BeCyberSmart. Today, we’re pleased to announce that TikTok is introducing passkeys for iOS devices – a faster, easier, and more secure way for people to sign into their TikTok accounts across their devices by using Face or Touch ID. As a part of this passkey launch, we are also proud to announce our membership in the FIDO Alliance, an open industry organization whose mission is to develop and promote authentication standards that help reduce reliance on traditional passwords which could be lost or stolen.

You can find out more information on the Passkeys features for TikTok over at the company’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be available in the UK.

Source TikTok



