Adobe Premiere Pro beta now available for Apple M1 systems

Adobe has released a new version of its popular Premiere Pro video editing software, tweaked for the new Apple M1 processors and Mac systems. The first public Beta of Premiere Pro for the Apple M1 chip, includes all the core editing functions and workflows like color, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multicam. Francis-Crossman from Adobe explains more about the development process to support the new Apple M1 chips.

“Our team is working hard on a version of Premiere Pro that will run natively on Apple’s new Apple Silicon based M1 processor. The first public Beta is available today and we invite you to test it out! Your feedback is welcome. We will be updating the Beta frequently as new builds become available. Please see the notes below.

We prioritized support for the most widely used codecs, like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. The average editor is likely to see very little difference from the Intel version, but there are some limitations which are listed below. Please check back on this thread for more updates as we add more functionality.”

Formats currently supported by the Premiere Pro beta :

– H.264 & H.265 in MP4, MOV, or MXF

– AVC Intra

– XAVC-I & XAVC-L in MXF

– ProRes in MOV or MXF

– JPG, PNG, GIF, WebP, HEIF/HEIC

– AAC, WAV, M4A

Known Issues with the Premiere Pro beta for Apple M1 chips :

– Tapping the tool selector on the Touch Bar (MacBook Pro) can cause a crash

– Premiere Pro can crash on launch if set to Chinese localization

– Team Projects collaborators can appear offline

– Dragging markers in the Timeline or Program Monitor can cause a flicker in the Program Monitor

– Estimated file size when exporting can be incorrect by an order of magnitude

– Project Manager has an incomplete set of presets as well as some extraneous presets

– Using Lumetri color controls while the Program or Source Monitor are set to Multi-Camera view can cause the application to hang

Source : Adobe

