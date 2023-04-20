Meet Enabot EBO X the adorable ChatGPT family companion robot

The engineers at ebo have created one of the very first robots to incorporate the new artificial intelligent ChatGPT system, making it available to backfire Kickstarter. The smart home family companion robot is a CES 2023 innovation awards winner and features a number of useful features including integration with ChatGPT, V-SLAM and Amazon Alexa. Other features include 4K stabilised camera footage colour nightvision, sound source location processing, privacy protection modes and companion smartphone application for remote access and control.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $659 or £531 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

ChatGPT robot

“EBO X is set to become even more intelligent with the inclusion of ChatGPT. With the addition of ChatGPT, users will be able to ask EBO X questions simply by saying “EBOEBO,” and receive answers through EboGPT. The Enabot R&D team is working hard to ensure the compatibility of EBO X and ChatGPT. (EBO X supporting ChatGPT will be available soon with firmware upgraded. )”

“Home is where EBO starts from. The powerful X3M chip, based on a speedup processing dual-core BPU, coupled with tens of thousands of hours of training data, makes EBO X the most intelligent moving homebot. Smart Mapping can provide EBO X with autonomous & accurate movement ability. Upon first use, EBO X will travel through your house using V-SLAM technology. This will allow EBO X to travel anywhere in the house. “

With the assumption that the Enabot EBO X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Enabot EBO X family ChatGPT companion robot project review the promotional video below.

“Equipped with two direct-driven in-wheel motors and effective algorithms, EBO X ensures flexible mobility and high-precision motion control. EBO X can move around your home with ease and turn 360 degrees smoothly. （*Maximum Movement Speed 1.5 m/s, Obstacle Surmounting Height No more than 10 mm, Climbing Angle No more than 15 degrees.）”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the family ChatGPT companion robot, jump over to the official Enabot EBO X crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals