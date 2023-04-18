Arduino Mega 2560 DIY hexapod robot

If you are searching for a new project to keep you busy for the next couple of weekends you might be interested in this hexapod robot project powered by an Arduino Mega 2560 development board. Check out the video below to learn more about how the hexapod robot was built from scratch by the Aecert Robotics YouTube channel host over three months.

The official Ardunio blog writes :

“As you can see in the detailed video, this robot is quite agile. If you watch carefully, you can see that three legs lift and three legs remain in contact with the ground for each step. That keeps the robot very stable, as it can balance easily on the tripod formed by the three legs touching the ground. Each leg has three joints: a “hip” joint that pivots the leg horizontally, a “knee” joint that pivots vertically, and an “ankle” joint that also pivots vertically. Servo motors directly actuate all of those joints, meaning there are 18 servos in total.”

“While robots can get around on two legs (or even none), it is difficult to get a smooth and efficient gait. Moving up to four legs improves the situation a bit, but each of those legs will still need multiple joints and careful balance for the robot to move in a stable manner. Once you increase the leg count to six, you can achieve some very good gaits, which is why hexapod robots are so popular. To experiment with six legs, Aecert Robotics built this nimble DIY hexapod robot from scratch.”

Hexapod robot

“I designed, built, and programmed an Arduino powered hexapod from scratch over the last 3 months, and this video takes you through that journey! For being my first robotics project in like 8 years, I think this turned out quite well 🙂 But there is still so much more to do. More gaits, better wire management, updated controller, additional sensors, and the release of the kit/course to name a few. “

Source : AB





