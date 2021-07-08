CANADUINO Arduino MEGA 2560 compatible programmable logic controller

Engineers and developers looking for a programmable logic controller (PLC) might be worth checking out the new CANADUINO Arduino MEGA 2560 compatible PLC which has been created by Universe Solder Electronics based in Canada. As the name suggests the CANADUINO MEGA 2560 PLC 500 is based on an Arduino MEGA 2560 compatible computing module and comes in two versions for 100-240V AC line power (model 500 AC) or 12-24V DC power supply (model 500-24).

The programmable logic controller is fitted with 32 Inputs offering : 16 x digital 4-30V, 8 x analog 0-10V, 4 x analog 0-5V, 4 x analog 4-20mA) and 20 Outputs (8 x relay 250V/5A, 2 x open-collector 30V/1A, 8 x analog 0-10V). Together with a Dallas DS3231N real-time-clock and a memory card slot plus several communication channels such as 2 x RS232 serial port for HMI or other devices, ESP8266 based Wi-Fi and I2C bus for sensors or expansions.

Early bird pledges are now available for the Arduino project from roughly $86 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the CANADUINO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021.

“We are producing a variety of DIY soldering electronic kits, including two Programmable Logic Controller DIY soldering kits, based on Arduino MCU modules. These kits are very successful, and we are now going to the next step by adding fully assembled and tested PLC modules to our lineup. We realized that it is not convenient for most people to build a quite complex product from scratch, and more people will rather buy an easy-to-use module instead of a DIY soldering kit. Who would buy a bag of SMD parts rather than an assembled Arduino module, right?”

“The PLC modules have no certifications. Certifications are not required in most markets. Since Canada requires CSA approval for every device that can be connected to a power line, we will ship the model 500-AC with the AC-DC converter module not already installed. It requires only four solder joints to finish the device. “

“With your contribution, we will be able to set up batch production of our PLC module and invest in better test equipment for quality control, helping it to enter the market in a much shorter time. We will also be able to create better documentation, tutorials, and code examples to help with an easy start. Your contribution will also help us with further product developments.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the programmable logic controller, jump over to the official CANADUINO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals