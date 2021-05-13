CANADUINO Arduino board with 52 analog and digital inputs

Electronic engineers, developers and hobbyists looking for a fully featured Arduino Mega compatible PLC may be interested in a new Indiegogo campaign launched today for a new development board featuring 52 analog and digital I/O, Wi-Fi, RTC all of which can be programmed using the Arduino IDE.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $88 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates). If the CANADUINO MEGA 2560 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the CANADUINO MEGA 2560 Arduino development board project play the promotional video below.

“We are a Canadian developer, manufacturer, and supplier of electronic modules for hobbyists and businesses with a strong focus on Arduino-compatible products. Founded in 2016, our family-operated business has grown to a leading supplier in Canada and the USA. We are serving tens of thousands of customers every year and sell our products to engineers and tinkerers in over 40 countries.”

“he new CANADUINO MEGA 2560 PLC 500 is based on an Arduino MEGA 2560 compatible computing module and comes in two versions for 100-240V AC line power (model 500 AC) or 12-24V DC power supply (model 500-24). It is equipped with 32 Inputs (16 x digital 4-30V, 8 x analog 0-10V, 4 x analog 0-5V, 4 x analog 4-20mA) and 20 Outputs (8 x relay 250V/5A, 2 x open-collector 30V/1A, 8 x analog 0-10V) and offers a Dallas DS3231N real-time-clock and a memory card slot plus several communication channels like 2 x RS232 serial port for HMI or other devices, ESP8266 based Wi-Fi and I2C bus for sensors or expansions. “

Source : Indiegogo

