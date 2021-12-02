EVO Cleaner combination car vacuum cleaner and air pump

Lugging a large vacuum cleaner to your car is never an enjoyable experience but if you need to clear up small spillages in your vehicle you may be interested in a new combination vacuum cleaner and wireless air pump aptly named the EVO Cleaner. Launched via Kickstarter the EVO Cleaner comes supplied with 3 nozzles and offers ultralightweight vacuum cleaner weighing just 258 g and capable of providing over 40 minutes of use from a single charge equipped with a USB-C fast charging connection the EVO Cleaner can quickly and easily be recharged once flat.

EVO Cleaner car vacuum cleaner & air pump

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $45 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“As the world’s smallest and most lightweight car vacuum cleaner, EVO CLEANER is designed to capture any mess in your car fast and set you free from tedious cleaning. At just 0.57 lbs. (258g), it helps you clean any part of your car’s interior with uncompromised power and balanced maneuverability. You can use this portable vacuum cleaner to move around freely to clean any gaps in the car interior, in between sofa cushions in the guest room, the corners of the living room, and the kitchen. This portable vacuum cleaner can go with you anywhere, providing convenience to get your cleaning done fast.”

With the assumption that the EVO Cleaner crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the EVO Cleaner car vacuum and wireless air pump project play the promotional video below.

“Although compact in size, EVO CLEANER has a powerful 65 watt motor with advanced AIRVORTECH technology that achieves 5.0k Pascals of suction power at High Power Mode and 3.0k Pascals at Low Power Mode and a vortex-like suction effect that captures particles from hard-to-reach areas. Spinning up to 50,000 rpm, it effortlessly sucks up dust, mites, hair, along with small and large debris and other annoying residuals, for a quick and easy car interior cleaning experience.”

“Fancy yourself a road trip and some outdoor adventure? Take along your EVO CLEANER and use it in air pump mode. You can quickly fill any large inflatable to greater capacity with ease. ump up your air products in a snap. It is the perfect pump for swim tubes, air mattresses, pools, and inflatable furniture. Leave EVO CLEANER in the car for any recreational activities and have 2-in-1 convenience at your command.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the car vacuum and wireless air pump, jump over to the official EVO Cleaner crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals