HEIPI versatile convertible camera tripod

Photographers searching for a versatile professional camera tripod that can be quickly converted from a standard tripod to a mini tripod, depending on your situation and requirements. Might be interested in the HEIPI tripod, specifically designed to provide the latest and most compact travel camera tripod available.

Constructed using carbon fibre and equipped with a removable ball head platform the tripod is fast to deploy, stable and mobile phone friendly. The camera tripod features a three pillar centre rather than the more traditional single column design, providing more stability for heavier cameras. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $299 or £263 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The secret behind HEIPI’s stability and portability lies inside: the innovative pioneering “3-pillar” center column. We spent 3 years designing and perfecting it. After multiple models, we finally got the ideal HEIPI — a portable, stable and versatile 3-in-1 travel tripod. Its carbon-fiber construction keeps it both lightweight and durable – perfect for those who want to travel light. HEIPI has been designed to meet the high expectations of travel photographers seeking portable and lightweight support.”

HEIPI camera tripod

Assuming that the HEIPI funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the HEIPI travel camera tripod project checkout the promotional video below.

“HEIPI’s tripod is a perfect accessory for any outdoor photographer. Its patented design of a “3-pillar center column” not only provides excellent stability and compactness, but also allows users to transform HEIPI into two separate tripods within seconds! Not only that, it also comes with a detachable ball head that makes HEIPI the world’s first 3-in-1 tripod!”

“The “three-pillar” center column, carbon fiber legs and redesigned locking levers eliminates the negative space in traditional tripods, and results in a revolutionary tripod that delivers an unprecedented level of compactness and lightness.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the travel camera tripod, jump over to the official HEIPI crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals