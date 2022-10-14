Xtripod is a new intelligent phone tripod and mounting system that features a wealth of features together with four built-in wide-angle cameras. Using the images collected from the four cameras Xtripod builds a panoramic image and features automatic motion tracking camera technology to make sure you are always in frame centre whatever you might be doing.

The dual auto tracking phone tripod is powered by motors that can reach up to 3000 rpm with a torque of 0.5KG/cm and can withstand the axial weight of 2KG. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $79 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You are no longer limited by your phone lens. Move wherever you want, Xtripod will turn your phone’s lens toward you. Equipped with 4 wide-angle cameras, Xtripod can build a panoramic image that exceeds what you can achieve with your phone alone, eliminating blind spots and letting you move freely.”

Motion tracking camera

Assuming that the Xtripod funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Xtripod motion tracking camera phone tripod project review the promotional video below.

“Xtripod uses the images collected from all four cameras to form a panoramic image, complete image analysis, and perform accurate object tracking. Now getting the shot is easy, simply open any of the apps you use for photos and put your phone into Xtripod to achieve the perfect image. Xtripod is your best photography assistant!”

“With automatic capture technology, Xtripod easily identifies and tracks its target in its vision and accurately follows it. Even if you turn your back to the camera or quickly move from one side to the other, Xtripod will not lose you. It is all thanks to the Intelligent image recognition process. This function continuously captures images for analysis. Therefore Xtripod can quickly and accurately find you even when your back is turned.”

