Platypod eXtreme versatile camera tripod and mounting system

Photographers searching for a versatile mini camera tripod and mounting system may be interested in a new design created by photographer Larry Tiefenbrunn. The Platypod eXtreme allows you to mount your camera almost anywhere and can be attached to a wide variety of different surfaces, using straps, nut and bolts or screws thanks to its versatile mounting plate system.

Equipped with four spiked feet the camera tripod mounting plate allows you to position your camera stably on the floor. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $119 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates).

“All terrain camera support to deploy with your best tripod head in most any situation. Once the campaign is over, you will get a survey from BackerKit where you will be able to pay for shipping, purchase add-on’s to your order, and update your information as needed.”

If the Platypod eXtreme crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Platypod eXtreme compact camera tripod mount project watch the promotional video below.

