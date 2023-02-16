Professional camera stereo parabolic microphone

Ivano Pelicella a Biologist who specialization in zoology and learned to program back in 1982 has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch a new professional stereo parabolic microphone specifically designed to work with your camera. The Hi-Sound Compact is a small compact and lightweight parabolic microphone that can be easily mounted to your camera or used in hand depending on your requirements.

Specifications include a total weight of only 300 g and the ability to mount the microphone on a tripod for starting application or your camera is a unique feature. Other specifications include a -24 dB sensitivity and 80 dB signal-to-noise ratio. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $210 or £178 (depending on current exchange rates).

Professional stereo parabolic microphone

Shotgun microphones are designed to be extremely directional in order to block out sound coming from the sides; however, they do not perform as well as parabolic microphones in terms of amplification and background noise. Each naturalist recorder carries their own recorder and a parabola in opposite hands. There will be too much equipment to carry while making a movie, and managing a big parabola is typically difficult. The goal was to design something that would free up your hands so that you could concentrate and begin your film. Hi-Sound Compact aims to record the inaudible sounds of animals in stunning quality and with little noise.”

“Hi-Sound Compact is derived from its bigger parabolic microphone big brother Hi-Sound DR, which is intended for use by biologists and wildlife lovers. It has undergone years of research, development, and prototypes before becoming operational. The Hi-Sound Compact may be used with your camera directly mounted using the flash mount and the jack stereo connection inserted into the camera’s microphone input. Furthermore, you can use it in standalone mode, connecting directly to a tripod mound.”

If the Hi-Sound Compact crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Hi-Sound Compact professional camera stereo parabolic microphone project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“The two capsules are delivered as a calibrated matched pair in order to obtain the optimal balance between the left and right channels. Both capsules are positioned on the opposite side of the apparatus and are pointed at the reflector’s centre. Conveniently, there’s no need for batteries, with the device running on plug in power, directly from the recorder with a minimum energy requirement.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the professional camera stereo parabolic microphone, jump over to the official Hi-Sound Compact crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

