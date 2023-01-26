Photographers and videographers may be interested in a new camera battery pack aptly named the Power Junkie v2. Building on the design of the first generation power supply, the latest second-generation system is now available to back via Kickstarter and allows you to power your camera and other devices using both 12 V and 9 V connections.

The system uses affordable Sony NP-F batteries which it can also charge allowing you to carry less gear and add to your creativity. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $55 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Over the last four years, we’ve gathered a lot of feedback and data on what the Power Junkie is used for and, more importantly, how people want to use it. We’ve answered those requests and others you didn’t even know you wanted. The result is the Power Junkie Version 2 – a complete powering solution for all your filmmaking and device powering needs.”

Camera battery pack

“The control button performs several simple but powerful functions enabling more control for your rig; Display light toggle - short taps to the button will cycle the display lights from on to off (this is useful if the unit is in shot or in low light conditions where you want all lights off). Lights on or off the unit will operate in the same way.”

With the assumption that the Power Junkie v2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Power Junkie v2 camera battery project view the promotional video below.

“USB Power Delivery (PD), is a new USB standard allowing delivery of up to 100W of power. This means you can power a vast range of small electronic devices via a USB C port, everything from your phone, camera, laptop, and even televisions. USB C is now the dominant power connector for all small electronic devices.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the camera battery, jump over to the official Power Junkie v2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals