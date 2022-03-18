OMNI 120w and 240w solar charging systems hit Kickstarter

If you need to charge your power stations remotely while away from the grid you may be interested in the new solar charging system aptly named OMNI. Launched via Kickstarter this month the charging station features 120w or 240w solar panels allowing you to quickly charge your devices wherever you may be. Simply connect the solar panels directly to your power station or battery and harvest green energy directly from the sun.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $265 or £202 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Don’t risk running out of power and don’t sacrifice comfort. We created the Omni All-in-One Solar Charging Station – to power all of your outdoor moments in a truly reliable way. Not only can you charge power stations and various types of batteries but the Omni can also direct charge many personal devices without requiring extra parts, hardware or accessories. Featuring 8 output ports with a multi-function control board, that lets you leverage the charging power of one single device – instead of having to buy and carry charging tools that run out of power.”

Solar charging

With the assumption that the OMNI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2002. To learn more about the OMNI solar charging system project play the promotional video below.

“Omni is the world’s first solar panel capable of charging any power station, battery, or electronic device that can be charged. Uniquely designed to provide a max output of 120W or 240W. Portable & foldable, high-quality panels and high-efficiency cells, there’s nothing else like it on the market. No need to figure out what parts and accessories you need to charge different devices. The Omni All-in-One Charging Station features an integrated voltage stabilizer and a controller module, that allows you to directly plug your charging cord to charge your power station, car & boat batteries, phone, tablet, laptop, camera and more. It’s simple and easy. “

“We know you don’t like the typical scenario: having to buy, carry and connect a separate charging controller and its required cable for your solar panel charger to work properly. We didn’t like it either and knew we had to create something much better. That’s why we designed Omni with a 20A directly integrated charging controller, which can directly charge RVs, boat batteries and other batteries.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the solar charging system, jump over to the official OMNI crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

