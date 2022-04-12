Oru Lake origami folding kayak raises over 1.5 million via Kickstarter

Oru Kayak has returned to Kickstarter for 1/5 time to launch their latest generation of folding kayak canoes. The lightweight, portable kayak offers a simple and accessible way to explore rivers and lakes and can be transformed from box to boat in under 60 seconds say it’s creators.

Thanks to over 1800 backers the campaigners already raised over $1.5 million with still 22 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $499 or £384 (depending on current exchange rates).

“To design our most ambitious model yet, we’ve gone back to our origami roots. We set out to eliminate everything extra- to capture the simplicity and elegance of folded paper in every line and curve. To create a superior user experience, Oru recognized the need to distill its kayak design as close as possible to single-sheet origami art. Fewer moving parts translates to less weight and a more efficient assembly experience. The 9’ X 32” wide Lake has only two loose components: a single sheet of double layered polypropylene which forms the hull and deck of the kayak (as well as the box), and a custom folded floorboard with built-in 18mm memory foam seat. “

Origami folding kayak

If the Oru Lake crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Oru Lake folding kayak project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whereas other Oru models rely on users to install bulkheads to provide rigidity, the Lake employs an innovative new folded floorboard to create the same structural integrity. With bulkheads, footrests, trim, and individual seat components removed, the Lake weighs an eye-catching 18 lbs – 10% less than the next lightest Oru kayak – making it the most lightweight non-inflatable kayak in the world. Regardless of strength or age, the Lake allows more people to transport, carry, and store a fully functional kayak on their own.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the folding kayak, jump over to the official Oru Lake crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

