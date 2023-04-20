Callisto Protocol receives new gory dismemberment mode and more

Callisto Protocol the survival horror game which officially launched last December offering a single player adventure created by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton has this week received a new update which brings with it a new gory dismemberment mode. Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover the terrifying secrets of the United Jupiter Company.

Callisto Protocol Dismemberment Mode

Players will need to search their surroundings and adapt their tactics, using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat to survive a mysterious outbreak that has thrown Callisto into chaos.

“With limited ammo and health drops, reduced contraband value, and more dangerous enemies – Hardcore Mode is a challenging take on The Callisto Protocol’s survival-horror experience, intended to push you to your limits. The Outer Way Skin Collection is also available for season pass owners. Survive The Callisto Protocol’s terrifying campaign in style or show off your player and weapon skins in Photo Mode. The collection includes Outer Way-themed player and weapons skins for all your gear. “

“The Callisto Protocol, a new sci-fi survival horror game from the creator of Dead Space, is available now on PC and Consoles. Built by a team of industry veterans led by iconic game director Glen Schofield, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror that fuses brutal combat with a deeply human story in a terrifying sci-fi world.”

Source : CP





