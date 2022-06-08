Bullet Train 2022 film starring Brad Pitt premiers August 5

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a second trailer for the upcoming Bullet Train film starring Brad Pitt. Directed by David Leitch, from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz the action comedy is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle published in English as Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka.

“Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.”

Bullet Train 2022 will premiere in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on August 5, 2022 and stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

“Trained killer Ladybug wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Morioka. On board are fellow assasins Kimura, the Prince, Tangerine, and Lemon. Once on board the five assasins discover that their objectives are all connected.”

If Sony releases any more trailers for the action comedy film ahead of its premier in August we will keep you up to speed as always. It will be great to finally see the movie after it was delayed from its original release date of April 8, 2022, before being delayed again to July 15, 2022, then again to July 29, and then once more to August 5.

Source : Sony

