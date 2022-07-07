Sniper Rogue Mission film streams August 16th 2022

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie Sniper Rogue Mission that will be available to stream and purchase on Blu-ray and HD next month on August 16, 2022. Directed by Oliver Thompson and starring Chad Michael Collins, Ryan Robbins, Brendan Sexton III, Josh Brener, Sayaka Akimoto and Dennis Haysbert. The Sniper Rogue Mission film is the ninth instalment in the Sniper film series and a direct sequel to Sniper: Assassin’s End launched back in 2020.

Sniper Rogue Mission film 2022

“When a crooked federal agent is involved in a human sex trafficking ring, Sniper and CIA Rookie Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) goes rogue, teaming up with his former allies Homeland Security Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins of TV’s “Riverdale”) and assassin Lady Death (Sayaka Akimoto) to uncover the corrupt agent and take down the criminal organization. Josh Brener (TV’s “Silicon Valley”) and Dennis Haysbert (TV’s “24”) co-star in this intense, gritty action thriller.”

Sony also today announced the launch of its new God of War Ragnarok PlayStation game which will be officially launching on November 9, 2022. Preorders will start on July 15, 2022 and an official Collectors Edition was unboxed by Sony to provide a glimpse at what you can expect from the game and its storyline.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals