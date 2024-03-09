How to build a cat sized LEGO train for your feline friends to ride

Cat owners who also have a few skills at crafting projects in LEGO. Might be interested in this unique train set that’s not just for show but specifically built for cats to actually play with. This unique feline transport system has been created by Brick Technology in the video below shows the complete process from conception to final working railway system.

If you are thinking of building your very own LEGO railway for your cat is worth remembering that this isn’t your average toy; it’s a specially designed piece that will capture your cat’s attention and hold up to their energetic playtime. When you start this project, you need to think about how big it should be, how tough it needs to be, and how to keep it safe for your furry friend.

When you’re deciding on the size of the LEGO train, it’s got to be just right. It should be big enough for your cat to interact with easily, but not so big that it takes up too much space. The perfect train will fit your cat’s size and the way they play, whether they like to sit in it or bat it around. And it shouldn’t tip over too easily.

Your cat’s new toy train set has to be strong because cats can play pretty rough. You’ll want to pick sturdy LEGO bricks and build a solid base that won’t fall apart when your cat swats at it or jumps on it. And you should avoid using any tiny pieces that could come off and be a choking risk.

Constructing a LEGO train for cats

Now comes the fun part: building the LEGO train. Start with a clear plan, either drawn out or using a computer program. You might need more bricks than you have, so be prepared to look for more. As you build, keep thinking about how to make the train stable. The base and wheels need to be extra strong. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could add parts that move, but always keep your cat’s safety in mind.

The train has to be both safe for your cat and interesting for them to play with. Make sure there are no sharp corners and that all the small pieces are firmly attached. To make it more fun, you could put in a spot for catnip or hang a LEGO piece that your cat can bat at, which will tap into their instinct to hunt.

Pay attention to how your cat plays with the train. Some cats might just want to sit on it, while others will want to push it or chase it. You might need to change your design a bit to make it perfect for how your cat likes to play.

Creating a LEGO train set for your cat is a unique mix of fun and practicality. You have to think like both a builder and a cat owner. It’s a project that will challenge your construction skills and your knowledge of what your cat likes. If you plan carefully and build it well, you’ll end up with a LEGO train that’s not only fun for your cat but also a talking point for anyone who sees it. Dive into this building adventure and watch your cat discover their new, custom-made toy.

Image Credit : Brick Technology



