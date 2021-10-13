LEGO muscle Batmobile car kit pre-orders open for $100

LEGO has released a new Technic kit this week in the form of the Batman Batmobile offering a chance to build the muscle car version of the iconic Batmobile. Preorders are now available to place priced at $99.99 and shipping will start on November first 2021. The kit consists of 1,360 pieces and is recommended for ages 10 and above.

The Batman Batmobile LEGO Kit includes 2 light bricks, 1 red and 1 yellow adding a red glow to the transparent toy engine at the back, while the yellow brick lights up the front grille for extra effect.

“Super-hero fans will enjoy a thrilling challenge as they build the iconic BATMOBILE car in LEGO Technic form. Inspired by the latest version of the BATMOBILE from the 2022 THE BATMAN movie, this highly detailed toy car building set features a true-to-life design and is packed with hot features. “

“Other cool features include steering on the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, a spinning flame, plus opening doors and hood. Kids will love exploring the model before placing it on display in tribute to their favorite super hero.”

LEGO Batmobile car kit features :

– Build the BATMOBILE – Recreate all the details of the iconic super-hero car with this awesome LEGO Technic THE BATMAN – BATMOBILE 42127 toy set for kids and adults

– As seen in THE BATMAN movie – This authentic model is a true-to-life LEGO Technic replica version of the BATMOBILE as seen in the 2022 movie

– See the car light up – Includes 2 light bricks to bring the BATMOBILE to life. The red light adds a glow to the transparent engine, while the yellow brick lights up the front grille

– Packed with functions – Cool features include front steering, differential on rear wheels, moving pistons, spinning flame, plus opening doors and hood

– Ideal for ages 10+ – Kids and adults who love super-hero vehicles will love building this tribute to their favorite super-hero car. It’s perfect if you’re looking for the best gifts for Batman fans

– Made for display – Enjoy exploring all the functions packed into this hot toy then place on display to admire its authentic looks

– Perfect proportions – Measures over 4 in. (11 cm) high, including steering wheel and top flame; 17 in. (45 cm) long, including rear flame; and 6 in. (17 cm) wide

– A rewarding build – The LEGO Technic universe offers advanced buildable models for LEGO fans who are ready for their next building challenge

– Quality comes first – LEGO Technic components meet rigorous industry standards to ensure they are consistent, compatible and connect reliably every time

– Ensuring safety – LEGO Technic components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure they meet strict global safety standards

Source : LEGO

