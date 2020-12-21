Geeky Gadgets

LEGO Great Wave of Kanagawa scuplted using 50,000 LEGO pieces

Jumpei Mitsui a previously certified professional LEGO builder has created an awesome sculpture of the iconic Great Wave off Kanagawa, originally created by the Japanese ukiyo-e artist Hokusai. The Great Wave off Kanagawa was first published sometime between 1829 and 1833 in the late Edo period as the first print in Hokusai’s series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.

The image depicts an enormous wave threatening three boats off the coast in the Sagami Bay (Kanagawa Prefecture) while Mount Fuji rises in the background. Sometimes assumed to be a tsunami, the wave is more likely to be a large rogue wave. Mitsui LEGO sculpture is currently on display at the Hankyu Brick Museum in Osaka, a space dedicated to showcasing the works of Jumpei Mitsui.

Source : Spoon & Tamago : Adafruit

 

