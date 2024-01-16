Build your own AI assistant like Perplexity using LangGraph GPT-4 and Tavily

Imagine the power of having your own AI assistant, one that can swiftly find information and engage in conversation just like the sophisticated Perplexity. This is not a distant dream but a tangible project you can embark on today. With the right tools and guidance, you can create an assistant that not only understands and generates nuanced language but also searches with incredible accuracy. This article will guide you through the steps to build such an assistant, which we’ll call “Perplexity Light,” using cutting-edge technologies.

The secret behind the original Perplexity’s impressive capabilities lies in its interaction with advanced language models. To replicate this, you’ll be using the latest LangChain library and LangGraph. These tools simplify the complex process of building language agents by organizing them into graphs, making the execution of AI tasks more straightforward than traditional programming approaches.

At the heart of your AI assistant will be GPT-4, the latest language model from OpenAI. It’s celebrated for its deep understanding of language and its ability to generate responses that feel incredibly human. When you combine GPT-4 with the robust search functionalities of Tavily AI, your assistant will not only hold natural conversations but will also be able to retrieve information with exceptional accuracy.

Build your own AI assistant

In the tutorial below kindly created by AI Anytime explore how to utilize LangGraph, a library designed for building stateful, multi-actor applications. LangGraph, built on LangChain, to enable the coordination of multiple ‘actors’ and how this is particularly useful for adding cycles to your LLM applications, extending beyond the capabilities of a traditional DAG framework.

“LangGraph is a library for building stateful, multi-actor applications with LLMs, built on top of (and intended to be used with) LangChain. It extends the LangChain Expression Language with the ability to coordinate multiple chains (or actors) across multiple steps of computation in a cyclic manner. It is inspired by Pregel and Apache Beam. The current interface exposed is one inspired by NetworkX.”

Your AI assistant will run on a Fast API microservice, which is perfect for handling the asynchronous nature of AI interactions. This framework is known for its speed and efficiency, making it an excellent choice for your project. If you’re thinking about adding a user interface, consider using Bootstrap for its responsive design capabilities and its wide range of components.

The journey to develop your AI assistant begins with Google Colab, a collaborative and user-friendly coding platform that operates in the cloud. Starting in this flexible environment, you’ll eventually transition to the more structured world of a Fast API application.

The core functionality of Perplexity Light is what makes it truly special. It will allow users to ask questions and receive AI-generated responses, mimicking a natural conversation. This feature is not just a technical marvel; it represents a step forward in making information access and management seamless for users.

Perplexity Light also opens doors for those looking to create minimum viable products (MVPs) or proofs of concept. With Tavily AI’s free tier for initial requests, you can start experimenting and refining your application without a significant financial investment, encouraging innovation in the realm of AI assistants.

Building an AI assistant akin to Perplexity means weaving together sophisticated technologies. By harnessing the capabilities of LangGraph, GPT-4, and Tavily AI within a Fast API framework, you’re not just crafting an application; you’re shaping the future of AI-powered search and interaction tools. This guide is your first step towards creating an assistant that not only performs tasks but also transforms the way we interact with technology. For more information on LangGraph jump over to the official documentation.



