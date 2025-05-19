Budget Gaming PC Build: Play Cyberpunk 2077 for Just $300

What if we told you that for just $300, you could build a gaming PC capable of delivering smooth 1080p performance in some of today’s most popular titles? It might sound too good to be true in an era where high-end GPUs and gaming rigs often cost more than a month’s rent, but this build proves otherwise. By combining a second-hand HP Pavilion TG01 with a few strategic upgrades—like a Radeon RX6600 GPU—this setup punches well above its weight class. Whether you’re a gamer on a tight budget or someone curious about what’s possible with resourceful planning, this guide will challenge the notion that quality gaming requires a hefty price tag.

ETA Prime takes you through the components, upgrades, and performance benchmarks that make this $300 gaming PC a reality. You’ll discover how to transform an affordable prebuilt system into a machine capable of running titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom Eternal at impressive frame rates. Along the way, we’ll explore the trade-offs, clever cost-saving strategies, and potential upgrade paths to unlock even more performance. If you’ve ever wondered whether budget gaming can truly deliver, this build might just change your perspective. Sometimes, the best gaming experiences come from working with what you have—and this setup is proof of that.

Building a $300 Gaming PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The $300 gaming PC build uses a second-hand HP Pavilion TG01 as the base, featuring a Ryzen 5 3500 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a cost-effective starting point.

Key upgrades include adding 16GB of RAM (total 24GB), a Radeon RX6600 GPU for 1080p gaming, and an external hard drive for additional storage, significantly enhancing performance within budget.

The build delivers smooth 1080p gameplay with impressive FPS in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man 2, and Doom Eternal, though the Ryzen 5 3500 CPU may bottleneck in CPU-intensive games.

Benchmark results (Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy) confirm the system’s capability for modern gaming, with the GPU performing well but the CPU showing limitations in multi-threaded tasks.

Future upgrades, such as replacing the CPU with a Ryzen 5 3600, can further improve performance, while sourcing affordable components through platforms like eBay ensures cost efficiency for budget-conscious gamers.

Starting Point: HP Pavilion TG01

The foundation of this build is the HP Pavilion TG01, a compact prebuilt desktop sourced second-hand for $150. This system provides a reliable starting point with the following specifications:

Processor: Ryzen 5 3500, a 6-core, 6-thread CPU capable of handling most gaming tasks.

Ryzen 5 3500, a 6-core, 6-thread CPU capable of handling most gaming tasks. Memory: 8GB of DDR4 RAM, sufficient for basic operations but limited for modern gaming.

8GB of DDR4 RAM, sufficient for basic operations but limited for modern gaming. Storage: A 256GB SSD, offering fast boot times but limited space for games and applications.

The HP Pavilion TG01 is a cost-effective option for budget-conscious gamers, offering dependable baseline components in a compact form factor. However, to unlock its full gaming potential, a few strategic upgrades are necessary.

Upgrades: Boosting Performance

To transform the HP Pavilion TG01 into a capable gaming machine, several key upgrades were implemented:

Memory: An additional 16GB of DDR4 RAM was added, bringing the total to 24GB in a dual-channel configuration. This upgrade enhances multitasking and ensures smoother performance in memory-intensive games.

An additional 16GB of DDR4 RAM was added, bringing the total to 24GB in a dual-channel configuration. This upgrade enhances multitasking and ensures smoother performance in memory-intensive games. Graphics Card: A Radeon RX6600 GPU with 8GB of VRAM was installed. This mid-range GPU is well-suited for 1080p gaming, delivering consistent performance in modern titles.

A Radeon RX6600 GPU with 8GB of VRAM was installed. This mid-range GPU is well-suited for 1080p gaming, delivering consistent performance in modern titles. Storage: An external hard drive was added to supplement the 256GB SSD, providing additional space for game installations and media files.

These upgrades significantly enhance the system’s gaming capabilities while keeping the total cost within the $300 budget. The combination of improved memory, a powerful GPU, and expanded storage ensures a smoother gaming experience.

$300 Gaming PC That Crushes 1080p Gaming

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on gaming PC that you might find useful.

Gaming Performance: Smooth 1080p Gameplay

This build is optimized for 1080p gaming, and the results are impressive given the budget constraints. By using FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) for performance optimization, the system delivers smooth frame rates across a variety of popular titles:

Cyberpunk 2077: High settings with FSR balanced mode yield an average of 76 FPS, providing a fluid gaming experience.

High settings with FSR balanced mode yield an average of 76 FPS, providing a fluid gaming experience. Spider-Man 2: High settings with FSR and frame generation achieve 70-100 FPS, depending on the scene, making sure responsive gameplay.

High settings with FSR and frame generation achieve 70-100 FPS, depending on the scene, making sure responsive gameplay. Doom Eternal: Ultra settings consistently deliver over 100 FPS, showcasing the GPU’s strength.

Ultra settings consistently deliver over 100 FPS, showcasing the GPU’s strength. Borderlands 3: High settings run at 60-70 FPS, with minor stutters in particularly demanding scenes.

High settings run at 60-70 FPS, with minor stutters in particularly demanding scenes. Oblivion Remastered: High settings average 60 FPS, with occasional dips in complex areas.

While the Radeon RX6600 GPU handles modern games effectively, the Ryzen 5 3500 CPU can act as a bottleneck in newer, CPU-intensive titles. This limitation is most noticeable in games that require significant multi-threading capabilities.

Benchmarking: Measuring Performance

To evaluate the system’s capabilities, benchmarks were conducted using Geekbench 6 and 3DMark Time Spy:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 1591 and multi-core score of 6148, reflecting the CPU’s moderate performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks.

Single-core score of 1591 and multi-core score of 6148, reflecting the CPU’s moderate performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks. 3DMark Time Spy: A score of 7574, highlighting the GPU’s ability to handle modern gaming workloads effectively.

These results confirm that the system is well-suited for 1080p gaming, though the CPU’s limitations become apparent in multi-threaded applications or highly demanding games.

Power and Cooling: Efficient and Reliable

The system’s power and cooling setup is designed to handle its components efficiently. A 400W 80+ Platinum power supply ensures energy efficiency and reliability, with the GPU drawing approximately 100W during gaming sessions. Standard cooling solutions maintain safe operating temperatures, even under extended loads, making sure stable performance during long gaming sessions. This balance of power and cooling contributes to the system’s overall reliability and longevity.

Upgrade Path: Unlocking More Potential

To address the CPU bottleneck and further enhance the system’s performance, upgrading to a Ryzen 5 3600 is recommended. This processor offers 6 cores and 12 threads, significantly improving multi-threading capabilities and allowing the GPU to operate at its full potential. Affordable options for the Ryzen 5 3600 can be found on platforms like eBay, making it a practical upgrade for budget-conscious gamers. This upgrade would not only improve gaming performance but also enhance the system’s ability to handle demanding applications.

Cost Efficiency: Finding Affordable Components

The success of this build relies heavily on sourcing used components at competitive prices. Platforms like eBay and local marketplaces are invaluable for finding deals on prebuilt systems, GPUs, and other upgrades. With patience and strategic bidding, you can secure high-quality hardware without exceeding your budget. This approach makes gaming PCs accessible even for those navigating the challenges of high GPU and console prices. By focusing on affordability and performance, this build demonstrates that gaming on a budget is achievable with the right strategy.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals