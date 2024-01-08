BT Group to turn street cabinets into EV chargers

The BT Group has announced a new pilot program in the UK to turn some of its street cabinets into EV chargers, the company plans to repurpose end-of-life green street cabinets in the UK and provide EV chargers for the public for their electric vehicles.

There are around 60,000 of these green street cabinets that could be repurposed as electric vehicle chargers throughout the UK, you can see what the new charger will look like in the photo above.

Etc., the startup and digital incubation arm at BT Group, today announces that it will power up its first EV charging unit built from a street cabinet traditionally used to store broadband and phone cabling. The announcement marks the first step in the rollout of new technical trials, exploring the potential to upgrade up to 60,0002 cabinets to help meet government sustainability targets and decarbonise the transport system in the UK.

Developed to help solve EV charging infrastructure needs by repurposing existing street furniture, the pilots will explore how this solution could be scaled to address the lack of chargers on UK roads. With new BT Group research showing that more than a third (38%)3 would have an EV already if charging were less of an issue, and with only 53,0004 public EV charge points currently on UK roads. the pilot marks an important step in the journey to net-zero.

It will be interesting to see if this new pilot program is successful as it could provide much-needed EV chargers for electric vehicle drivers in the UK, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source BT



