BMW EV sales increase by 34 percent in the UK in 2023

BMW has announced that sales of BMW EVs increased by 34 percent in the UK in 2023, the car maker sold a total of 28,723 all-electric vehicles in the UK last year, and they also saw an increase in their Mini vehicles of 4 percent.

BMW also revealed that 40 percent of their vehicles sold in 2023 could be charged electrically, with a total of 45,509 vehicles sold that included fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

With the latest addition to the BMW range, the new BMW i5 Saloon, the brand now has at least one BEV in every major segment – from compact to luxury. This strong electric model line-up is testament to the company’s significant e-mobility ramp up in 2023.

MINI continued to perform strongly in the UK with a robust four per cent increase in registrations (47,594 units in total). The MINI Electric and MINI Countryman PHEV have continued to be sought after in their final year of production before the introduction of an all-new model family. The MINI Electric built in Oxford accounted for 6,788 registrations, resulting in almost one in four MINI Hatch models being all-electric.

Overall sales of both BMW and MINI combined rose to 159,328 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 per cent on 2022. BEV and PHEV registrations combined for both brands rose to 53,655 units (up 13.7 per cent compared to 2022).

You can find out more information about the range of BMW electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles over at the BMW website at the link below, it will be interesting to see if BMW EV sales continue to increase over the next few years.

Source BMW



