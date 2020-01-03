Brydge Surface, iPad keyboard now features a trackpad

Brydge the creator of tablet keyboard accessories for both Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface systems, has unveiled and teased its latest creation in the form of an iPad keyboard complete with trackpad which is also available for Microsoft’s Surface tablet. The Brydge 12.3 Pro and Brydge 10.0 Go offer an alternative to the current tablet keyboards and will be available from Q2 2020.

While the Apple iPad Brydge Pro+ keyboard with trackpad will be available to preorder in a few days time from January 7th starting at $200 for an 11-inch and $230 for the larger 12.9-inch version. Brydge is planning to start shipping the first 500 preorders by the end of February, with further units being available towards the end of March 2020. Features of the Brydge keyboard with trackpad include :

– Premium Aluminum Body

– 0-160° Viewing Angles

– Adjustable Backlit Keys

– Multi-Touch Gesture Recognition

– 3-Month Battery Life Per Charge

Not stopping at keyboards with integrated trackpads, Brydge has also created a stand-alone trackpad an iPadOS Trackpad which will be available during Q2 2020.

Source: Brydge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals