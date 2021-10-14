Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker launches for $149

Audio specialist Bose has this week released a new addition to its range of portable Bluetooth speakers announcing the availability of the new Bose SoundLink Flex available in black, white smoke and stone blue colours. Designed to be waterproof and dustproof the portable Bluetooth speaker can provide up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and features a rugged design and PositionIQ Technology to provide the highest quality audio possible from a small compact speaker.

The Bose Soundlink Flex speaker can be used in conjunction with the Bose Connect app, to personalize your settings, pair multiple speakers, unlock product features, keep your software up to date, and more.

Bose portable Bluetooth speaker

The Bose SoundLink Flex's built-in microphone lets you take calls when connected to your phone via Bluetooth, while the speaker's excellent sound.

“You feel a strong, deep connection to the places you go. Makes sense you’d want that same feeling for your music. This is where SoundLink Flex shines. The sound is crisp, clear, and free of distortions, so you can hear each instrument and nuances in the vocals. The treble and bass are balanced, allowing you to hear every pitch. And its powerful bass can boom and project music that energizes and makes you rock your head. It’s all made possible with innovative technology housed in a beautiful, versatile design.”

The SoundLink Flex’s built-in microphone lets you take calls when connected to your phone via Bluetooth, while the speaker’s excellent sound means you won’t miss a word. Connect SoundLink Flex to your phone, tablet, or laptop using Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. It will remember up to eight recently connected devices.

“A product of state-of-the-art engineering, SoundLink Flex is packed with exclusive Bose technologies. Its innovative transducer is custom designed to deliver the clearest possible sound and strong, deep bass that really packs a punch. The speaker’s digital signal processing (DSP) technologies, proprietary code, and custom algorithms all work together to ensure optimal sound quality wherever you are.”

Source : Bose

