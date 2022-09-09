Bose has this week made its new QuietComfort Earbuds II available to preorder from the official Bose website for $299 throughout the US and £280 in the United Kingdom. The QC Earbuds II feature an all-new design and a form factor that is about 33% smaller than its predecessor.

Complete with portable charging case the earbuds come supplied with an eartip Fit Kit featuring a new two-piece system with interchangeable stability bands and eartips. “”Since we brought noise cancellation to market, we’ve remained passionate about pushing boundaries in engineering, technology, and design — and the QuietComfort Earbuds II are the latest result of that commitment,” said Raza Haider, chief product officer for Bose.

“CustomTune sound calibration technology makes its debut in the QuietComfort Earbuds II. This pioneering innovation is triggered every time the buds are removed from their case and placed in your ears. A proprietary tone is played, and a microphone inside the earbud measures your ear canal’s acoustic response. That information is then used to precisely tailor both audio and noise cancellation performance especially for you—all within less than half a second.”

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

“The new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. They feature improved voice pickup enabled by an updated noise removal algorithm and include Bluetooth 5.3 capability, have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, and work with a mobile device’s built-in voice assistant. The buds offer up to six hours of battery life with three additional charges provided by the case. The case can fully charge the buds in one hour, while a quick 20-minute charge provides up to two hours of playback. The case itself fully recharges in three hours via USB-C.”

“A Bose Fit Kit included with the QC Earbuds II supplies three sizes of eartips and three sizes of stability bands—allowing for up to nine customization options for each bud. And, because no two ears are the same—even on the same person—all of the pieces are designed to be interchangeable, so you find a fit that feels comfortable and stays in place all day. Advanced materials and manufacturing techniques keep the stability bands and eartips soft and compliant, yet durable and easy to change.”

Source : Bose

