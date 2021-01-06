Bose Sport Open Earbuds headphones announced

Bose has announced the launch of some new headphones designed for sport and fitness, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are designed to hook over your ear to keep them in place when you are working out.

Made specifically for workouts, the new Bose Sport Open Earbuds feature a contoured earhook attached to an entirely new kind of enclosure that sits above — not over, not in, and not on — the ear canal to redefine personal listening. Packed with innovation, they let you listen to your world and your playlists during runs, rides, walks, and hikes without compromising privacy. Even at high volumes, you’ll hear your content and conversations — but others won’t. And even during tough training and weather conditions, they’ll stay precisely positioned while resisting sweat, heat, rain, and snow.

“Runners and cyclists have been asking us for headphones that let them stay focused on their performance without wires, neckbands, or having to pop out a bud to hear traffic, a training partner, nature, or anything else they don’t want to miss,” said Mehul Trivedi, category director, Bose wearable audio. “Our new Sport Open Earbuds solve all these problems — and they’re the only earbuds that do.”

You can find out more details about the new Bose Sport Open Earbuds over at Bose at the link below, the are now available to pre-order for $199,95.

Source Bose

