Book of Boba Fett TV series trailer released by Disney

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Book of Boba Fett TV series which will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in a few months time from December 29, 2021 onwards. The new Book of Boba Fett original TV series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Temuera Morrison stars as Boba Fett, with Ming-Na Wen also starring as Fennec Shand, with both actors reprise their roles from The Mandalorian and previous Star Wars adventures. Robert Rodriguez directed several episodes of the series,[2] with Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni also directing.

“A thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

The new Star Wars TV series will premier on the Disney+ service on December 29, 2021.

