BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring Get Official

The BMW M3 has been a benchmark in the world of high-performance sedans since its introduction in 1986. Over the years, the M3 has undergone numerous transformations, each time pushing the boundaries of performance and technology. The latest iteration of the BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring continues this tradition, offering unmatched power, agility, and versatility.

A Powerhouse Under the Hood

At the heart of the new BMW M3 models lies a formidable 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine, equipped with the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology. This powerplant has been further enhanced, with the all-wheel-drive variants now boasting an impressive 390 kW/530 hp, a significant increase of 15 kW/20 hp from the previous models. The engine’s linear power delivery and high-revving nature provide an exhilarating driving experience reminiscent of a race car.

The power is efficiently channeled through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, ensuring smooth and precise gear changes. The advanced all-wheel-drive system optimizes traction and stability, allowing drivers to fully exploit the M3’s performance potential in various driving conditions.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Design

The BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring not only excel in performance but also showcase the latest advancements in digitalization and design. The introduction of BMW Operating System 8.5 and the newest generation of BMW iDrive improves the driving experience to new heights. The intuitive controls and high-resolution displays provide seamless interaction between the driver and the vehicle.

The exterior design of the M3 models has been refreshed with newly designed headlights, adding a modern and aggressive touch to the iconic silhouette. The interior has also received updates, including a redesigned steering wheel and new trim elements, creating a sporty and luxurious ambiance.

Customization and Personalization

BMW understands that each driver has unique preferences and desires when it comes to their vehicle. To cater to these individual tastes, the M3 Sedan and M3 Touring offer a wide range of optional packages and accessories. The M Carbon exterior package and M Race Track package allow owners to further enhance the performance and visual appeal of their M3.

For those seeking the ultimate in customization, BMW M Performance Parts provide an extensive selection of components made from lightweight materials such as carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). From aerodynamic enhancements to forged wheels and interior trim elements, these parts enable owners to create a truly personalized driving machine.

Global Availability and Pricing

The new BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring will be manufactured at the BMW Group Plant Munich, with a production phase-in commencing in July 2024. These models will be launched worldwide, with pricing details to be announced closer to the launch date. Given the significant upgrades and advanced features, the M3 models are expected to be competitively positioned within the premium midsize segment.

The BMW M3 Sedan has a strong presence in key markets such as the USA, China, Great Britain, Australia, and Germany. The M3 Touring, on the other hand, has gained particular popularity in Germany and other European countries, appealing to those who seek the perfect blend of performance and practicality.

The BMW M3 Sedan and M3 Touring represent the pinnacle of performance, technology, and versatility in the premium midsize segment. With their unmatched power, advanced features, and customization options, these models are set to captivate driving enthusiasts worldwide. As the production phase-in approaches, anticipation continues to build for the next chapter in the legendary M3 lineage.

Source BMW



