ABT XGT is a road lkegal Audi R8 race car

ABT has unveiled its latest modified and tuned Audi, the ABT XGT, and the car is described as a road-legal race car and is based on the Audi R8, the car weighs in at just 1,400 KG and comes with 640 horsepower.

The new ABT XGT is powered by a 5.2 liter V10 FSI engine that produces 640 horsepower and production will be limited to just 99 cars worldwide, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.

As a traditional racing team, ABT Sportsline has contested more than 300 races in the DTM since 2000, achieved dozens of individual victories and over 250 podium finishes and is currently the most successful active DTM team. The best prerequisites for an ambitious project like the XGT. But it is more than just a project: “It was the challenge itself that spurred us on to develop this unique complete vehicle. The XGT is the quintessence of our heritage,” explains Hans-Jürgen Abt with pride in his voice. Because it was not easy to get the GT2 racing car on the road – the requirements of motorsport and road traffic are too far apart.

This car is lighter than the original R8 which it is based on, that car weighed in at 1,570 kg, so the extra power and lower weight should bring improved performance. You can find out more details about the new ABT XGT over at ABT at the link below.

Source ABT



