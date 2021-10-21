BMW M135i xDrive gets improved handling and more

BMW is launching an updated version of their BMW M135i xDrive and the car comes with improved handling, sharper dynamics and some new color options.

The BMW M135i xDrive comes with 306 horsepower and it is available in a range of new BMW individual paint finishes.

BMW has honed the track-inspired characteristics of its four-cylinder high-performance model for the premium compact segment. Detail upgrades to its chassis components endow the BMW M135i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 7.8 – 7.3 l/100 km [36.2 – 38.7 mpg imp] as per WLTP; CO2 emissions combined: 177 – 167 g/km as per WLTP) with noticeably enhanced performance qualities. And the retuned drive soundtrack in the cabin makes the driving experience even more emotionally engaging.

The standout power of the 225 kW/306 hp four-cylinder unit with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology under the bonnet of the BMW M135i xDrive is harnessed more effectively than ever to produce the captivating dynamics and driving experience for which BMW is renowned. Detailed set-up modifications for the bespoke chassis technology result in even better mounting, ensuring precisely controllable driving characteristics even when pushing hard on the track. The optimised traction enables drivers to explore the car’s performance limits with confidence, especially when cornering at extremely high speeds

You can find out more information about the updated BMW M135i over at BMW at the link below, the car is now available to order.

Source BMW

