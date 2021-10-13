More details on the new BMW i4 M50 EV

BMW has shared some more photos and information about their new BMW i4 M50 EV, the car is goes on sale in the UK next month and there are a number of reviews of this new electric vehicle online.

The BMW i4 M50 was announced back in June and it is one of the first BMW electric vehicles in their M range which is their performance line up.

All-electric mobility reaches the very heart of the BMW brand. The BMW i4 is the brand’s first electric vehicle focused squarely on driving dynamics. Locally emission-free driving pleasure, compromise-free premium quality and customer-oriented individualisation come to the traditional core of the midsize segment for the first time. The BMW i4 combines BMW’s fabled sporting prowess and a range that also convinces over long journeys with the elegant design, spaciousness and practicality of a four-door Gran Coupé.

The BMW i4 is based on a flexible vehicle architecture conceived from the outset for a purely electric drive system. Long wheelbase and wide tracks. Weight-minimised yet extremely stiff body structure. Model-specific torsion struts, aluminium shear panel and front axle subframe have fixed connection with the casing of the high-voltage battery. Optimised aerodynamics with C d of 0.24 in best case.

You can find out more information about the BMW i4 M50 EV over at BMW at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £51,905.

Source BMW, Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals