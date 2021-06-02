New BMW i4 EV gets official

BMW has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the BMW i4 and the first deliveries of the car will start this autumn and pricing will start at £51,905.

The new i4 electric vehicle comes with a range of power options, the top model comes with 536 horsepower and will have a range of 536 miles.

Market launch gets underway in November 2021 with two model variants: BMW i4 M50 (electric power consumption combined: 24 – 19 kWh/100 km [62 miles] in the WLTP cycle; CO 2 emissions of 0 g/km) – the first purely electric performance car from BMW M GmbH, with 400 kW/544 hp, all-wheel drive and a range of up to 510 kilometres (317 miles) in the WLTP cycle; BMW i4 eDrive40 (electric power consumption combined: 20 – 16 kWh/100 km [62 miles] in the WLTP cycle; CO 2 emissions von 0 g/km) with 250 kW/340 hp, classical rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 590 kilometres (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

You can find out more details about the new BMW i4 over at BMW at the link below, the car lands in the UK in November.

Source BMW

