BMW Art Cars Exhibition to be shown in Augmented Reality

BMW has announced its is launching a BMW Art Cars Exhibition in Augmented Reality (AR), it has teamed up with Acute Art for this ne exhibition.

The exhibition is launching to celebrate 50 years of cultural commitment and you will be able to see the Art cars via the Acute Art app.

To celebrate 50 years of cultural commitment, BMW is joining forces with Acute Art to initiate a unique exhibition: For the first time ever the renowned BMW Art Car Collection is shown in augmented reality (AR). On July 21, the project is launched via the free Acute Art app, marking the first time that the digital rolling sculptures are available for everyone all around the world at any time.

Initiated by French race car driver and art aficionado Hervé Poulain and conceived in collaboration with the founder of BMW Motorsport Jochen Neerpasch, the first BMW Art Car was commissioned when both asked Alexander Calder to design Poulain’s BMW race car in 1975. Since then, 19 prominent artists from throughout the world have designed BMW automobiles of their times, all making extremely different artistic statements and reflecting the cultural and historical development of art, design, and technology. On the occasion of 50 years of BMW Group Cultural Engagement, the Art Cars are finally entering the digital realm and can virtually be staged in this wholly immersive 360° exhibition: indoors, outdoors and in any location the user desires.

