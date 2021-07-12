New BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 special editions unveiled

BMW is launching a range of new special edition versions of their BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7. The special editions get a number of upgrades including a unique paint job.

This includes the BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic and the BMW X5 and BMW X6 limited editions Black Vermilion.

As spearheads of the BMW X model range, the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 impress with a high level of comfort and luxury, supreme performance and pronounced dynamic handling capabilities. The two Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) and the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) combine these attributes with an equally dynamic, elegant and unmistakably distinctive design. New highlights are the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions featuring exclusive equipment details. The BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic combines impressive options into an exclusive package.

All three edition models go on sale with all engines available for each of their original models. They can be ordered with immediate effect, with the market launch beginning in August 2021. Prices in Germany start at 93,200 Euros for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, 100,700 Euros for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion and 108,700 Euros for the BMW X7 in Frozen Black metallic (each including 19% sales tax).

You can find out more details about these special edition versions of the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

