BMW Alpina B4 Gran Coupe unveiled

BMW Alpina has unveiled their first new car since BMW acquired Alpina, the BMW Alpina B4 Gran Coupe, the car is based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe comes with a 3.0 litre twin-turbo engine that produces 488 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds.

The straight-six 3.0 litre engine with bi-turbo charging delivers a power output of 364 kW (495 hp) and a maximum torque of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft). Plenty of power reserves combined with the newest ZF 8HP76 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission means acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 3.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 301 km/h (187 mph).

As a true Gran Turismo, the BMW ALPINA B4 Gran Coupé combines emotional driving dynamics with comfortable touring. The ALPINA Sport Suspension masters challenging road conditions with ease and excels in dynamic driving manoeuvres, remaining composed at high speeds with a strong sense of safety.

The ALPINA aerodynamic components give the BMW ALPINA B4 Gran Coupé an individualistic, expressive appearance. The new ALPINA CLASSIC 20” wheels reinterpret the typical 20-spoke wheel design that is synonymous with the brand.

