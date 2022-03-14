BMW is buying Alpina for an undisclosed sum

BMW has announced that it is buying Alpina, the company that has been tuning and modifying BMW cars for the last 60 years. Alpina will now be part of the BMW company and brands.

It will be interesting to see what BMW does with the Alpina brand when it is part of BMW, we are looking forward to finding out what they have planned.

Andreas Bovensiepen, co-managing director of ALPINA Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG, explains: “We recognised the challenges facing the automotive industry early on and are now setting the right course for ALPINA and for our family firm, BOVENSIEPEN. This marks the beginning of a new chapter. Both the ALPINA brand and our company are extremely desirable. We made a conscious decision not to sell ALPINA to just any manufacturer, because BMW and ALPINA have worked together and trusted one another for decades. That is why it is the right decision strategically for the ALPINA brand to be managed by the BMW Group in the future.”

The cooperation will continue – but in a different form: The company owned by the Bovensiepen family will continue to use its engineering expertise in developing, manufacturing, and selling BMW ALPINA vehicles within the existing cooperation until the end of 2025. This results in base BMW cars receiving extensive modifi­cation by the ALPINA team – including the engine and transmission, as well as the chassis, aerodynamics, and interior equipment. BMW ALPINA vehicles are pre-assembled on BMW production lines before final assembly of the vehicles taking place in workshops in Buchloe, also comprising individual interiors built to customer specifications.

You can find out more information about the deal with BMW buying Alpina over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals