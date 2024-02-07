Bluesky social network is now available to everyone

The Bluesky social network launched last year and the service was only available on an invite basis now the company has announced that it is now open to anyone, and you can now sign up for an account.

When you log in to Bluesky, it might look and feel familiar — the user experience should be straightforward. But under the hood, we’ve designed the app in a way that puts control back in your hands. Here, your experience online isn’t controlled by a single company. Whether it’s your timeline or content filters, on Bluesky, you can easily customize your social experience.

This month, we’ll be rolling out an experimental early version of “federation,” or the feature that makes the network so open and customizable. On Bluesky, you’ll have the freedom to choose (and the right to leave) instead of being held to the whims of private companies or black box algorithms. And wherever you go, your friends and relationships can go with you.

For developers: We’ve already federated the network among multiple servers internally, and later this month, you’ll be able to self-host a server that connects to the main production network. You’ll be part of the first batch of servers that federate with the network, so expect to experiment alongside us! We’ll share more information on how to join the production network with your own server soon.

You can find out more information about the new Bluesky Social Network over at the company’s website at the link below, ity is now available to sign up to without an invite.

Source BlueSky



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals