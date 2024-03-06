The new BlackMagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 is a compact and versatile camera designed for professional use. It features a new sensor and improved ports, including a locking 12V power port and a locking USB-C port. The camera maintains the same basic housing as its predecessor but introduces new functionalities suitable for various filming scenarios, including gimbal use. The BlackMagic Micro camera’s also features compatibility with different power adapters and its ability to be controlled via software as well as the potential for wireless 4K signal transmission and internal recording.

If you need a camera that’s not just good, but exceptional, and it has to be small enough to fit into the tightest spots, the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2, is definitely worth checking out. Despite its tiny stature, measuring just 8 x 7 x 7 cm and weighing only 300 grams, this camera packs a punch with its superior image quality. It’s designed to excel in live events, where space can be limited, yet the demand for high-quality footage is non-negotiable.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 is the perfect solution for placing cameras on set when you don’t have space for regular sized cameras! It includes the popular MFT lens mount, very low light 4K image sensor and cinematic color science! So it’s small, but has the features of a full sized studio camera! You also get 12G-SDI for HD and Ultra HD operation up to 2160p60.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2

One of the most striking features of this camera is its built-in LP-E6 battery socket. It allows you to operate the camera for 60-70 minutes, which is incredibly useful when you’re shooting in places where power sources are scarce. The connectivity options are also impressive, with 12G-SDI in/out, HDMI output, a 3.5mm mic input, and a USB-C port. These features ensure that the camera can easily fit into various production setups.

The HDMI output is especially useful, as it offers on-screen aids like focus peaking and zebra patterns, which help you shoot with greater precision. It’s also possible to control the built in color corrector and lens using the SDI and HDMI connections. It can even record Blackmagic RAW to USB disks! Plus Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K goes well beyond broadcast quality with log gamma, allowing you to create cinematic color corrected looks, all in camera!

But what about when you need to place your camera in a spot that’s difficult to reach? That’s where the remote control functionality of the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 shines. You can operate the camera over a network or through an ATEM switcher, making it a breeze to manage even when it’s out of reach. The Metal Control software takes this a step further, allowing you to control pan, tilt, roll, and zoom from a distance.

Lens compatibility is another area where this camera excels. Thanks to its MFT lens mount, you can choose from a wide array of lenses, giving you the flexibility to capture everything from expansive wide-angle shots to intricate close-ups. For those who crave even more control, the camera is compatible with the Bitfocus Companion and the APCR module, which provide advanced gimbal and camera control, including preset positions. The Fiber Camera Box 12G PTZ is also available to streamline your setup by combining SDI and Ethernet into a single fiber link.

Blackmagic Micro Features:

Built-in LP-E6 battery socket with 60-70 minutes of power

No LCD screen, but includes an HDMI port for external monitoring

Comprehensive I/O options with 12G-SDI in/out, HDMI output, 3.5mm mic input, and USB-C port

Remote control capabilities through network or ATEM switcher

HDMI output offers on-screen tools like focus peaking and zebra

Features the same sensor and image processing as the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

MFT lens mount compatible with a variety of lenses

Camera settings accessible via HDMI screen and front buttons or remotely through software

No Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone control

SDI output limited to clean feed only

Integration with DJI gimbals for motion control and stabilization

Metal Control software for remote control over IP, including pan, tilt, roll, and zoom

APCR module for gimbal and camera control, with position presets

Compatibility with Bitfocus Companion for additional control options

Fiber Camera Box 12G PTZ for combining SDI and Ethernet connections into a single fiber link

Priced at $995, offering good value for its features

However, it’s important to note that the camera isn’t without its limitations. It doesn’t have built-in Bluetooth for adjustments via smartphone, and there’s no SD card slot for recording. Some remote functions might be limited as well. When it comes to value, the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 is priced at $995. This makes it a competitive option, offering a balance of features and performance that’s hard to come by in its category. It’s an especially attractive choice for those who already have Blackmagic products in their workflow.

So, if you’re a live production professional in search of a high-quality, versatile camera that won’t take up much room, the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 should be at the top of your list. While it does have a few drawbacks, its extensive connectivity, remote control capabilities, and lens flexibility make it a highly versatile and valuable tool for capturing live events. For full specifications, pricing and purchase options jump over to the official BlackMagic website.

