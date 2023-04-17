Blackmagic Design launches new DeckLink IP capture card $345

The engineers and designers at Blackmagic Design have this month introduced its new DeckLink IP capture card range featuring three different models in the form of the ; DeckLink IP HD features 3 channels of capture and playback to 2110 IP broadcast systems via a single RJ45 style Ethernet connection.

DeckLink IP HD Optical features 3 channels of capture and playback to 2110 IP broadcast systems via an SFP based optical fiber Ethernet connection. DeckLink IP/SDI HD allows connection to both 3G-SDI and 2110 IP systems. This model has 2 capture and playback channels to 2110 IP via RJ45 Ethernet, 3G-SDI and reference out. All models support 720p, 1080i and 1080p video standards up to 1080p60.

“DeckLink IP cards conform to the SMPTE ST2110 standard for IP video, which specifies the transport, synchronization and description of video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast. It also keeps video sources in sync using a common PTP clock. DeckLink IP supports SMPTE-2110-20 uncompressed video, SMPTE-2110-21 traffic shaping/timing, SMPTE-2110-30 audio and SMPTE-2110-40 for ancillary data.

The big advantage of SMPTE 2110 is all video, audio and ancillary data are transported independently over the network. Plus DeckLink IP supports multicast, which is an extremely efficient way of distributing video, audio and data from a single source to multiple destinations.”

Blackmagic DeckLink IP capture card

“With a high speed 4 lane PCI Express interface, DeckLink IP cards feature a PCIe connection to the host computer that’s fast enough to handle multiple HD video channels, as well as simultaneous capture and playback on each of the channels. With PCI Express, customers get very low latency combined with highly accurate time synchronization to the software that’s capturing or playing video.

Only DeckLink IP cards give customers this performance all while using a simple and low cost 4 lane PCIe connection. This means customers can install DeckLink IP into compact and very low cost computers. Plus DeckLink IP HD and DeckLink IP HD Optical are low profile, so they can be installed in rack mount servers.”

“DeckLink IP connections are multi rate so they support all SD and HD formats. Plus the DeckLink IP/SDI model includes both 2110 IP and 3G-SDI on the same card, so it can connect to all their existing SDI broadcast equipment, while simultaneously connecting to new IP based infrastructure. Or customers can just use the 3G-SDI output for local monitoring.

In standard definition, DeckLink IP supports both 525i59.94 and 625i50 standards. In high definition, DeckLink IP cards support all 720p video standards up to 720p60, all 1080 interlaced standards up to 1080i60 and all 1080p standards up to 1080p60. Plus there is no complex change over as the cards can switch instantly to a new video standard.”

Source : Blackmagic Design





